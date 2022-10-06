CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
58-Year-Old Fox Host Complains That College Kids Aren’t Hot Enough
LIKE, WHATEVER
The Five co-host Greg Gutfeld has had enough of dowdy college students, claiming today’s breed of alum just aren’t hot enough. During a discussion on the Fox News show, Gutfeld, 58, was discussing student loans when he made the surprising admission. “College doesn’t look like it’s fun anymore,” he lamented. “Have you seen how miserable and how miserable-looking a lot of these students are?” Gutfeld claimed students are “deliberately ugly-fying themselves” and “rejecting the truth in beauty.” Gutfeld continued: “You seem them on TikTok, they’re out of shape, they’re asexual... they all look like rejects from the loony bin.”