58,000 Voters Have Personal Info Exposed in Tampa Election Hack
The personal information of 58,000 Tampa-area voters was compromised after a hack of the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office. According to a statement released by supervisor Craig Latimer, an unknown attacker reportedly accessed and copied county voters’ personal data, including Social Security and driver’s license numbers, from voter registration files. The office announced on May 3 that it was working with law enforcement to investigate criminal cyberactivity, but that no other details of the ongoing probe are being released as of now. The roughly 58,000 people who were affected by the data breach will be contacted via letter this week.