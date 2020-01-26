5th U.S. Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Arizona
A fifth U.S. case of coronavirus was confirmed on Sunday in Maricopa County, Arizona, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The patient is reportedly a student at Arizona State University, but does not live in university housing, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). The Maricopa County Department of Public Health and ADHS said they are currently investigating “to identify any close contacts that may have been exposed while the person was infectious,” adding that “Any individuals who have been identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms in collaboration with public health and the university.”
The illness has so far infected more than 1,975 people and killed 56 worldwide, the majority of whom are in Wuhan, where the virus originated last month. The announcement came after California health officials confirmed two new cases earlier on Sunday in Los Angeles and Orange counties. All five individuals reportedly traveled to Wuhan recently.