6 Capitol Police Officers Suspended, 35 Under Investigation After Insurrection
RIOT ACT
Six Capitol Police officers have been suspended with pay and 35 others are under investigation following the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol, a spokesperson for the department said Thursday. The police force has received criticism for allowing the rioters to breach the Capitol amid the Electoral College certification of President Biden’s victory over former President Trump. Five people died in the riot, including a Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick; another officer, Howard Liebengood, died by suicide days later. Steven Sund, then the chief of Capitol Police, resigned the day after the riot. “Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has directed that any member of her department whose behavior is not in keeping with the Department’s Rules of Conduct will face appropriate discipline,” the statement read.