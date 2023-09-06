Colorado Lawsuit Wants Trump Off 2024 Ballot Under 14th Amendment
‘IMPROPER’
A group of Colorado voters sued Wednesday to keep Donald Trump off the state’s 2024 presidential ballot over his role in the 2021 Capitol riots. The lawsuit argues that Trump should be barred from the ballot under a section of the 14th Amendment that prohibits anyone who has “previously taken an oath” to uphold the U.S. Constitution from again holding office if they have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion.” It was filed in a state district court in Denver on behalf of six Republican and unaffiliated state voters by the liberal Washington, D.C. group Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility. The group asked the court to rule it “improper” and “a breach or neglect of duty” for Jena Griswold, Colorado’s Democratic secretary of state, to allow Trump’s name on the ballot in the future. In a statement, Griswold said she hoped “this case will provide guidance to election officials on Trump’s eligibility as a candidate for office.”