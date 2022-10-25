6 Found Dead in Wisconsin Murder-Suicide After Apartment Blaze, Cops Say
SMOKESCREEN
The two adults and four children found in a smoldering apartment in the Milwaukee suburbs on Friday morning are believed to have died in a murder-suicide incident, authorities said Monday. Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko, speaking in an evening press conference, explained that all six people appeared to each have a single gunshot wound. He said that Connor McKisick, who was father and stepfather to all four children, appeared to have a self-inflicted wound. Misko added that “an ignitable liquid” and several firearms were found in the family’s apartment. An investigation into the case remains ongoing, though Misko said there was no immediate danger to the Hartland community. In addition to Connor McKisick, first responders recovered the body of an adult woman, identified as Jessica McKisick, as well as those of the children: a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. In the hours after the building blaze on Friday, Hartland Village President Jeffrey Pfannerstill called it “an absolute tragedy,” according to WDJT.