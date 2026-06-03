6 Injured After Flight Takes Terrifying Mid-Air Plunge
A short flight from Greece to Germany on Saturday went awry when severe turbulence caused the plane to plunge mid-air, injuring five passengers and one flight attendant. The Eurowings flight departed from Rhodes Airport in Greece for Cologne Bonn Airport in Germany, carrying 157 passengers in the early morning hours of the weekend. The frightening incident stemmed from the close proximity of the aircraft to the world’s largest double-decker passenger airliner, a Dubai-bound Emirates Airbus A380-800, which was flying 7.6 nautical miles ahead. Each aircraft generates what the FAA refers to as “wake turbulence”—essentially, tornado-like air currents that trail behind the plane whenever it produces lift. The wake turbulence from the Emirates aircraft caused the smaller plane to begin falling at a rate of 3,000 feet per minute, even while maintaining more than the recommended 7 nautical miles of separation. The Eurowings flight regained control at about 36,000 feet, but not before five passengers were injured and a flight attendant was thrown against the cabin ceiling. The plane landed safely in Cologne, where all six injured flyers received immediate medical care, according to a Eurowings spokesperson. The German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation told People that the incident will be investigated in cooperation with the appropriate authorities. The Daily Beast has reached out to Eurowings and Emirates for further comment.