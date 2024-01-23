6 Killed as Russia Launches Lethal Bombardment, Ukraine Says
‘TERROR’
At least six people were killed Tuesday as Russia pulverized Ukraine with a bombing attack targeting major cities, officials said. Apartment buildings in the capital Kyiv, along with others in Kharkiv, and Pavlohrad, were hit in the attacks, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “As of now, 22 people have been injured in Kyiv, 5 have been killed, and 51 have been injured in Kharkiv, including four children,” he wrote in an X statement condemning the latest round of “Russian terror.” “Seven people have been rescued from the rubble. In Pavlohrad, Russian terror killed one person. My condolences to the victims’ families and friends.” He thanked the emergency services for their rescue efforts, as well as those “whose hearts simply feel the need to care for and help others when lives are at stake.”