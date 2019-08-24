CHEAT SHEET
6-Month-Old Girl Found in Critical Condition While Crossing Mexican Border With Father
A 6-month-old baby girl is in critical condition after being detained with a group of 21 migrants by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officials after they crossed the Rio Grande into Texas. The child and her father, whose nationalities are not known, were first taken to a children’s hospital in Edinburg, Texas, before it was clear the child needed more urgent critical care. The CDP issued a statement with the subject “Potential Death in Custody” in which they confirmed that the child was taken by medivac to Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. The statement revealed that due to a lack of space in the helicopter, agents then drove the baby’s father some two hours across Texas so he could be with her in the hospital. The rare transparency on the part of the CDP comes amid previous criticism that the agency has bypassed a congressional dictate to inform congress and the public of detainee deaths.