6 More Coaches Accused in Rockstar Cheer Sex Abuse Scandal
‘CIVIL CONSPIRACY’
In a bombshell of an amended complaint filed in Greenville, South Carolina, on Thursday evening, lawyers accused half a dozen more competitive cheerleading coaches of sexually abusing minors, naming them alongside Scott Foster, the tycoon behind Rockstar Cheer who died by suicide last month. Foster, 49, was the only defendant named in the original lawsuit, filed Sept. 1, which alleged he presided over an empire of misconduct. The six coaches are accused of engaging in “a civil conspiracy in violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act.” Attorneys with Strom Law Firm, which is representing more than 100 unnamed plaintiffs in the case, said organizations like Varsity Spirit and the U.S. All Star Federation deliberately ignored opportunities to launch inquiries in the past. “For the defendants, the almighty dollar was far more valuable than the future of these athletes,” attorney Jessica Fickling said. Her colleague, Alexandra Benevento, told WYFF that more lawsuits, involving more coaches and “abuse that dates back two decades or more all across this nation,” are to come.