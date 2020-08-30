CHEAT SHEET
6 Shot at Pancake House, Capping Bloody Chicago Weekend
RAPID FIRE
One man was killed and five fellow diners were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a Chicago pancake house on Sunday afternoon, police said. The victims were sitting under a tent in the parking lot of Lumes Restaurant on the city’s South Side when the gunfire erupted. Police said the person who died was the target of the shooting; three others were in critical or serious condition, while two were in good condition. It happened during another weekend of horrific gun violence in Chicago. As of Sunday evening, 10 people had been shot dead and 33, including two police officers, had been wounded in various incidents.