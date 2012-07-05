6 Suspected Terrorists Caught in London

CHEAT SHEET
Scotland Yard arrested five men and one woman suspected of terrorism in London on Thursday. Several people have been arrested, charged, and convicted over the last few months on terror-related suspicions or incidents. London’s Metropolitan Police are concerned about potential acts of terrorism ahead of the Olympic Games. The group apprehended, ranging between the ages of 18 and 30 years old, though, are not believed to have been involved with any plans related to the summer event.