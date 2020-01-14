6 Tourists Arrested for Allegedly Damaging Machu Picchu Temple With Feces
Six tourists have been arrested at Machu Picchu after fecal matter was found on a wall within the sacred Temple of the Sun on Sunday, Peruvian authorities at the site said. Four men and two women entered an area within the temple—which was built by Incas to host ceremonies—and damaged the wall, which is believed to have been constructed in the 15th century, the Ministry of Culture told CNN affiliate TV Peru. Darwin Baca León, mayor of the Machupicchu district, said that the group had “attacked” local heritage and that the incident is under investigation. Local media reported that the tourists are between 20 and 32 and include three Argentines, a Brazilian, a Chilean, and a French woman. In a separate incident, four American tourists were arrested in 2014 for taking naked pictures at the site.