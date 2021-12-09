6 Workers at Oakland Hospital Contract Omicron After Attending Wisconsin Wedding

Read it at CBS SF
Eleven employees at Kaiser Oakland Medical Center have tested positive for COVID after attending an out-of-state wedding, with six contracting the super-mutated Omicron variant. The crew attended a Wisconsin wedding over Thanksgiving weekend, and one of the 11 had recently traveled internationally, the hospital said. All the employees are fully vaccinated, have had booster shots, and are suffering only mild symptoms. While scientists are still trying to figure out how dangerous Omicron is, most of the handful of cases in the U.S. appear to be mild.