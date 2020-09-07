CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
6-Year-Old Boy Shot at ‘Canceled’ NYC J’Ouvert Celebration
FIRED INTO CROWD
Read it at Daily News
New York City’s annual West Indian Day parade and the pre-march J’Ouvert celebration were officially canceled this year because of the pandemic. But there was still some pre-dawn partying on Brooklyn streets—where gunshots rang out and wounded five people, including a 6-year-old boy. “We had two individuals that pulled out firearms and started shooting into the crowd,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison told reporters, according to the New York Daily News. “It looks like it’s unfortunately a gang-related shooting.” The newspaper says the boy was shot in the leg but was expected to survive. New York City is in the midst of a surge in shootings, and a downturn in the percentage of shootings that result in arrest.