6-Year-Old Dies After Lake Pleasant Boat Accident
A girl in Arizona died on Friday after losing her leg to a boat propeller in a tragic accident while on a lake with her family. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the 6-year-old was swimming in the waters of Lake Pleasant near her family’s boat when her mother, who didn’t know she was there, accelerated the craft. Her father, who was in the water on a wakeboard, found his daughter after the accident. The girl was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital, and authorities have opened an investigation.