CHEAT SHEET
WTF
6-Year-Old Florida Girl Arrested Over Tantrum at School
A 6-year-old Orlando girl was handcuffed and arrested by a school resource officer after she had a tantrum, sparking an internal investigation, police said. The girl’s grandmother, Meralyn Kirkland, told local media outlets that 6-year-old Kaia Rolle was acting out in class due to a lack of sleep caused by a medical condition, prompting her to be sent to the school office. While the girl was there, a staff member grabbed her wrists in order to calm her down and that's when she lashed out and kicked, Kirkland said. She wound up being taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center on a battery charge, and had her mug shot taken.
Orlando Police Department officials said Rolle was one of two children arrested by school resource Officer Dennis Turner that day. WKMG reports that per department policy, officers are required to seek approval from their watch commander before arresting anyone under 12, but according to Sgt. David Baker, Turner didn’t do that. Police said the arrests are now under internal investigation.