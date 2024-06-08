6-Year-Old Girl Killed in Freak Badminton Accident
A 6-year-old girl was killed in a freak accident while playing badminton on vacation with her family in Limerick, Maine. Lucy Morgan suffered a devastating injury when the handle of her brother’s badminton racket flew off and impaled her skull on June 1. She was airlifted to the Maine Medical Center in Portland after the incident, where health-care workers desperately attempted to save her life, according to the New York Post. Doctors removed the section of Morgan’s skull which had the rod logged in it, but she quickly flat lined. Doctors resuscitated her but detected no brain activity, and she could not breathe on her own. Unfortunately, at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Morgan succumbed to her injuries. Two weeks prior, Lucy reportedly asked her mother Bethany “how to be with God and be saved” before going to her room and praying, according to the New York Post. “Lucy’s loving spirit touched the hearts of all who knew her,” the family wrote in her obituary. “Though her time on Earth was short, her impact has been profound as her story has circulated. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family and friends.” The family has raised $100,000 so far on their GoFundMe page.