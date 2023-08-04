6-Year-Old Rushed to Hospital After Falling From Florida Rollercoaster
‘TRAUMATIC’
A six-year-old boy was rushed to an Orlando hospital Thursday after he fell from a theme park rollercoaster and suffered “traumatic injuries,” fire authorities said Friday. The accident occurred at Fun Spot America, an attraction in the tourist hub of Kissimmee, not far from Disney World. Authorities said they responded to a 911 call about a boy that’d fallen and was found 20 feet below a rollercoaster called the galaxy spin, a wild mouse-style ride that features frequent sharp turns, which was formerly named rockstar. No other details about the terrifying incident were released by Friday, but the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said it was investigating. It comes a year after a teen was slung to his death at ICON Park’s drop ride—an incident that caused park officials to dismantle the attraction completely earlier this year.