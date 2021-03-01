CHEAT SHEET
    Ohio 6-Year-Old Reported Missing Was Murdered and Tossed in River

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    On Sunday morning, a 6-year-old Ohio boy was reported missing by his mother, setting off a frantic daylong search that ended with tragic news. Middletown Police say James Gosney didn’t wander off in his Batman pajamas; he was killed by his mother days earlier and then thrown in the river by her and and her boyfriend. Britney Gosney, 29, is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. James Hamilton, 42, is also charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Authorities have not yet found the child’s body.

