CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    6-Year-Old Kid Killed in Drive-By Shooting While Playing Basketball With Friends

    SO TRAGIC

    Jamie Ross

    News Correspondent

    Reuters

    A 6-year-old kid has died after being shot in a drive-by shooting during a game of basketball in a Mississippi park, according to local reports. The McComb Enterprise-Journal reported that a group of children were playing basketball on Sunday afternoon in a park near McComb High School when the shots rang out. WLBT reported that the boy, 6, was shot and later died at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center while four others were injured in the shooting. None of the victims have been identified and no suspects have been named. WJTV reported that police are following up on leads but no arrests have been made.

    Read it at WLBT