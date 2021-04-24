6-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead in Ohio Hotel

CHEAT SHEET
A 6-year-old boy was shot dead in an Ohio hotel on Saturday morning, police said. The boy had been staying with his 30-year-old mom, identified as Danechia Bringht, at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Brooklyn when the incident occurred, local news outlet 19 News reports. Officers were dispatched to the scene after Bringht called 911 from the hotel’s front desk to report that someone had shot her and her son. First responders performed CPR on the boy, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, authorities said. Bringht was treated at a nearby hospital and released. An arrest has been made in the case, but charges have yet to be filed, and the suspect’s identity has not been released.