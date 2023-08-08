6-Year-Old Who Shot Teacher Said ‘I Shot That B*tch Dead’: Court Docs
‘I DID IT’
The 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher earlier this year later boasted, “I shot that bitch dead,” according to unsealed police search warrants. The court documents, filed in Newport News, Virginia, also reveal that the child admitted to the shooting, saying plainly, “I did it. I got my mom’s gun last night.” A probable cause statement and an affidavit for a search warrant reflect that when police arrived at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6, they found the 6-year-old in his teacher’s classroom with a handgun on the floor. He was restrained by a school employee who told police that the boy had made the statements. “The child had extreme emotional issues, and we are all working to see that he improves every day,” a lawyer for his family told CNN on Tuesday. The teacher, Abigail Zwerner, survived the shooting with gunshot wounds to her hand and chest. The 6-year-old’s mother, Deja Taylor, was charged with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count for carelessly leaving a loaded firearm where a child could access it. She is expected to plead guilty to the charges next week.