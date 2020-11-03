‘60 Days In’ Star Nate Burrell Dies by Suicide After Rape Charge
‘IN A BAD PLACE’
Nate Burrell, who starred in A&E’s 60 Days In, died by suicide on Saturday night in Michigan at the age of 33, according to his family. His death was confirmed by his sister Chelsey Walker to TMZ over the weekend. Burrell— who starred in seasons 3 and 4 of the docuseries that follows individuals who volunteer to be imprisoned in county jail for several months—was charged with rape and multiple counts of assault last month, according to Michigan court records. Prior to his appearance on the A&E show, Burrell served in the Marines from 2006 to 2010 and completed two tours in Iraq. He continued to serve in the Reserves for three years before he was honorably discharged in 2013.
“Nathan loved his country, loved his family and was a very caring guy," Walker told TMZ. “He was just in a bad place. He was very proud of being on 60 Days In, and he really cherished his time on that show.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.