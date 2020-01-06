‘60 Minutes’ Airs Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy, Jail Cell Photos
60 Minutes aired graphic photos of Jeffrey Epstein’s body and the jail cell where he died on Sunday night. The pictures were provided by pathologist Michael Baden, who was hired by the pedophile’s family to investigate his Aug. 10 death. The New York City medical examiner says Epstein hung himself with a sheet at the Metropolitan Correctional Center while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, but Baden suggested he could have been murdered. The photos showed a mattress on the floor of Epstein’s cell and two nooses created from torn orange bed sheets. Baden claims the nooses don’t match the ligature mark on Epstein’s neck.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741