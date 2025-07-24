Cheat Sheet
1

‘60 Minutes’ Names Replacement for Boss Who Quit in Protest

‘IN GOOD HANDS’
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.25 4:58PM EDT 
Tanya Simon.
NEW YORK - JULY 21: Tanya Simon, Interim Executive Producer of 60 Minutes.(Photo by Michele Crowe/CBS News via Getty Images) CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

60 Minutes has named its next executive producer, three months after its former boss abruptly quit in protest. Tanya Simon—daughter of the show’s legendary correspondent Bob Simon—will become the first woman to run the TV news magazine and just the fourth person to hold the role since the CBS show debuted in 1968. Simon took over as executive producer on an interim basis in April, after Bill Owens resigned and warned about fraying journalistic independence on his way out. All seven of the program’s correspondents—including heavyweights Lesley Stahl and Anderson Cooper—signed on to a letter in May urging CBS’ parent company Paramount to remove the “interim” from Simon’s job title. Now, she will take over control of the country’s top-rated news broadcast weeks after Paramount agreed to a $16 million settlement with President Trump. Simon has been with the program since 2000 and previously spent six seasons as executive editor. In an Instagram post on Thursday, 60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi posted a picture of herself, Simon, Stahl, and fellow reporter Cecilia Vega with the caption, “I am certain that if [Tanya Simon] is running the show....We’re in good hands.”

Read it at CBS News

2
‘E! News’ TV Program to End After 34 Years
END OF AN ERA
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 07.24.25 4:49PM EDT 
Published 07.24.25 4:48PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 30: Ryan Seacrest of 'E! News' attends E! Networks 2012 Upfront at Gotham Hall on April 30, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 30: Ryan Seacrest of 'E! News' attends E! Networks 2012 Upfront at Gotham Hall on April 30, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic) Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

E! News will air its last TV episode on September 25, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, ending a 34-year run for the nightly entertainment news program. The show was once anchored from 2006 by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic, who passed the torch to Jason Kennedy in 2012 before he left the show in 2021. The show is currently hosted by Keltie Knight and Justin Sylvester. E! News will live on as a digital brand, however, and related shows Access Hollywood and Access Daily will remain on the air. The site reports that E! News employees learned of the cancellation on Thursday morning. Some of the show’s correspondents will take on roles at new company Versant, one half of NBCUniversal’s new split between its USA Network, Syfy, E!, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen and Golf Channel, and digital properties Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, and Golf Now, and the rest of NBC, its studios, Peacock, and Bravo.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

3
Hulk Hogan’s Estranged Daughter Brooke Hogan Reveals Touching Final Call
FAMILY MATTERS
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.25 4:03PM EDT 
Brooke and Hulk Hogan.
Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

Brooke Hogan, 37, Hulk Hogan’s estranged daughter, says she got to tell him that she loved him in their final call before his death on Thursday. The last time she had spoken to him was in 2023, two weeks before his marriage to Sky Daily. On the phone call, Brooke told her father she loved him and expressed concern that he was overworking himself at the cost of his health, TMZ reports. Brooke had a complicated relationship with the wrestling icon. From 2005 to 2007, she starred in Hogan’s reality show, Hogan Knows Best, and was portrayed as a teenager struggling to break free from the watchful eye of her overprotective father as she attempted to launch a singing career. The show ended mired in controversy when Brooke’s mother, Linda Hogan, alleged Hulk cheated on her with Brooke’s friend. Brooke’s spinoff show, Brooke Knows Best, survived for only two seasons. In 2007, Brooke defended Hulk when he was fired from the WWE after a surreptitiously recorded sex tape publicized Hulk’s racist comments about Brooke sleeping with a Black man. Brooke’s husband Steven Olesky allegedly tried to mend Brooke and Hulk’s relationship, reaching out to Hulk after Brooke’s gave birth to twins, Oliver and Molly, in January. Hulk allegedly responded callously and never met Brooke’s children.

Read it at TMZ

4
Nicole Kidman Leaves Husband Keith Urban Out of Portuguese Residency Application
ADEUS, KEITH?
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.25 11:59AM EDT 
Nicole Kidman
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman has been enjoying time in Lisbon, and it looks like she plans to stay a while. Portuguese outlet SIC Notícias reported that the Big Little Lies star has submitted residency paperwork to the country’s Agency for Integration, Migration, and Asylum. However, she seemed to leave out a key detail: her husband, country music singer Keith Urban. According to a source who spoke to the New York Post, the crooner was left off the application because he is currently on tour in the U.S.—with two shows in California this week—and Portuguese law requires applicants to be physically present to apply for a visa. Kidman and Urban already own a home in Parque das Nações, a hip waterfront neighborhood in Lisbon, but they are now eyeing a property in a ritzy gated community 80 miles south of the capital. The luxurious Costa Terra Golf and Ocean Club is the site of 300 soon-to-be-built properties, and a legion of prominent personalities has been associated with the development, including George and Amal Clooney as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, has lived in the area since 2022.

Read it at The New York Post

5
‘Crocodile Dundee’ Star, 85, Reveals Touching Final Wish He Put in His Will
HOGAN’S HOMECOMING
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.25 2:49PM EDT 
Paul Hogan.
Don Arnold/WireImage

Australian legend Paul Hogan may be an uncommonly active octogenarian, but the 85-year-old actor revealed in a recent interview that he still has plans for what will happen to him after he dies. In an interview with Australia’s Channel Seven, Hogan said that he wants his ashes to be scattered at the iconic Harbour Bridge in Sydney. The bridge isn’t just an Australian landmark, it’s also a place of great personal significance for the actor: he worked as a rigger on the bridge. While working there in 1971, he had the idea to go on an Australian amateur talent show and ridicule the judges—the gambit that gave him his start in show business. Hogan went on to star in Crocodile Dundee, the highest-grossing Australian film in history. Hogan would later marry his Dundee co-star, American actress Linda Kozlowski, in a marriage that lasted from 1990 to 2014. The pair share a son named Chance, 27. Hogan now lives in Los Angeles, though he returns to Australia often and has spoken about his desire to move home but has said he wants to remain close to his son. He told Channel Seven that the reason he was recently seen being pushed around in a wheelchair is that he injured his knee skateboarding—an injury perfectly in character for the man many remember as adventurer Mick Dundee.

Read it at Sky News

6
‘The Truman Show’ Actor Dead at 79
REST IN PEACE
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.25 3:00PM EDT 
Joe Minjares owned and renovated the Parkway Theater next door to Pepitos, which the family owned for 46 years starting in 1971.
Joe Minjares owned and renovated the Parkway Theater next door to Pepitos, which the family owned for 46 years starting in 1971. Marlin Levison/Star Tribune via Getty Images

An actor who starred in iconic films like The Truman Show died Monday after being hospitalized for pnuemonia. Joe Minjares, who played the bartender on The Truman Show, began his acting career in the 1988 Patti Rocks. Minjares battled pulmonary fibrosis since 2011, according to a local Minnesota news outlet. He eventually received a lung transplant in 2017. Before acting, Minjares served in the military for the U.S. Army intelligence corps from 1964 to 1968. During his acting career, he starred in Nothing to Lose, Virus, and the 2011 film Thin Ice. In 1971, Minjares also became a restaurant owner after purchasing a Colonial Inn with his wife, Sue, and flipping it into a popular Tex-Mex food joint called Pepitos Mexican Grill. Tributes from other comics poured in following his death, highlighting his accomplishments including catching the eye of Jerry Seinfeld. “We lost a true legend of Minnesota comedy this week, with the passing of Joe Minjares,” MN Comedy wrote in tribute.

Read it at Daily Mail

7
Parker Posey Campaigns for ‘Friends’ Icon to Star in Next ‘White Lotus’ Season
THAT’S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.25 10:50AM EDT 
Parker Posey attends the HBO's 'The White Lotus' FYC Screening & Panel at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on June 10, 2025 in Los Angeles.
Parker Posey attends the HBO's 'The White Lotus' FYC Screening & Panel at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on June 10, 2025 in Los Angeles. Araya Doheny/Getty Images for HBO

The White Lotus star Parker Posey already has a new actress in mind for the newest season of the dark comedy. In a recent conversation with Variety’s Actors on Actors, a talk show that brings two stars together for intimate conversations on their craft, Posey sat down with former Clockwatchers co-star Lisa Kudrow to discuss their 30-year-long careers on-screen. When the talk shifted to Posey’s experience working on The White Lotus with creator Mike White, Posey asked Kudrow if she would ever consider entering The White Lotus world. “Work with Mike White? Yes. I love Mike White. I’ve hung out with him at a party,” Kudrow said. “He’s social. And Brad’s Status was my favorite movie that year. I emailed him to let him know, because I had to—it was so good, I had to. I don’t do that a lot.” After the Friends icon expressed her enthusiasm for the director, Posey advocated for her presence on the show’s upcoming season. “If there’s a big enough TikTok campaign, then it’ll happen,” Posey said. “Because that’s how it works. No, it doesn’t,” Kudrow joked back. The two stars first worked together on the 1997 indie comedy called Clockwatchers, which also starred Toni Collette and Alanna Ubach as temporary office staffers in a office complex.

Read it at Variety

8
Al Pacino, 85, Rejected Star 32 Years Younger Than Him Before Dating an Even Younger Woman
‘AW, HONEY, NOOOO’
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.25 10:59AM EDT 
Al Pacino
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

When Winona Ryder was 22, Scarface star Al Pacino, then 54, gently rejected her romantic advances. It was 1996, and Ryder, a rising Hollywood star, had taken a role in Pacino’s meta-documentary on a production of Richard III. As a fellow coffee addict, Pacino would whisk the starlet to cafés all around New York. One day, when Pacino dropped her off at her residence, Ryder confessed to her crush. “I love you, you know, I really am completely in love with you,” she remembers telling him. “Aw, honey, noooo,” he said, brushing her hand, Ryder recalled to Elle UK. The irony hit a decade later, when Ryder met Pacino’s girlfriend, actress Lucila Solá, who was four years her junior. Pacino, now 85, is no stranger to age-gap relationships. His most recent girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, is 31 years old. In 2020, Pacino split with Meital Dohan, 43, because Dohan found it “hard to be with a man so old,” she told People. Ryder, now 53, found love with fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2011. But Ryder still keeps in touch with Pacino: “I still play poker with him sometimes. It’s the best.”

Read it at Elle UK

9
Hollywood Nepo Baby Pulled From Magazine Cover
FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.25 11:35AM EDT 
Kyle Chandler’s daughter refused to work with with "Variety" for its cover story on her upcoming show.
Kyle Chandler’s daughter refused to work with with "Variety" for its cover story on her upcoming show. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kyle Chandler’s daughter was notably absent from Variety’s cover story Wednesday after refusing to comply with the magazine’s rules. The 29-year-old nepo baby, Sydney Chandler, was set to appear on the cover of Variety for her breakout role in FX’s upcoming sci-fi series Alien: Earth, but repeatedly cancelled on the magazine. According to Variety, Chandler’s reps said that she didn’t want to participate in the magazine’s customary video interview, stating that she was unwilling to play a game of “How Well Do They Know Each Other?” with “two older men.” The “older men” in question were her co-star Timothy Olyphant, 57, and show creator Noah Hawley, 58. The actress kept on changing her mind until the morning of the shoot, ultimately deciding that she wouldn’t do it. “I’m just a private person,” she later told Variety in a phone interview. “I’m new to press—it’s a bit out of my comfort zone,” she said, noting that she was simply setting boundaries. Hawley, the show’s creator, said that he was “disappointed that my female-centric show, based on a female-facing franchise, does not have my lead actress on the cover.” “It felt awkward to be there with Tim without her,” he said.

Read it at New York Post

10
Grammy-Winning Jazz Musician Chuck Mangione Dies at 84
TRAILBLAZER
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 07.24.25 3:20PM EDT 
Chuck Mangione
Fred Prouser/REUTERS

Jazz musician Chuck Mangione, whose 1978 instrumental single “Feels So Good” was a Billboard top ten hit and brought him international fame, died Tuesday at age 84. News outlets in Rochester, New York, where Mangione was born and died, reported his passing. The flugelhorn player and trumpeter, whose parents were steeped in jazz, saw his solo career take off in 1970 with Friends & Love… A Chuck Mangione Concert. Mangione’s output was prolific throughout the next two decades, releasing 21 albums in that span. His 1975 song “Chase the Clouds Away” was used at the following year’s Summer Olympics, and in 1980 Mangione wrote and performed “Give It All You Got,” the theme for that year’s Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York. Mangione’s 1978 single “Feels So Good,” adapted from the 1977 album of the same name, received a Grammy nomination for Record of the Year. Mangione won two Grammys: one in 1977 for Best Instrumental Composition for “Bellavia,” and in 1979 for Best Pop Instrumental Performance for The Children of Sanchez. Mangione later crossed over into television, appearing on Magnum, P.I. and The Elephant Show. He also had a recurring role as a fictionalized version of himself on the animated series King of the Hill.

Read it at Rochester News10

