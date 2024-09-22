‘60 Minutes’ Plots Back-to-Back Trump and Harris Interviews
DOUBLE FEATURE
The presidential candidates might be heading to 60 Minutes. Axios reports that both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s teams are talking to the weekly CBS program about doing interviews that would air back to back on Oct. 7, a little less than a month before Election Day. “Nobody gets ratings like President Donald J. Trump,” a Trump source told the outlet. News of these potential interviews comes one day after Trump said it was “too late” to face off against Harris in a proposed CNN debate on Oct. 23. “I’ve already done two,” Trump told supporters at a North Carolina rally on Saturday. “One with crooked Joe Biden at CNN, and the other one with Kamala on ABC. CNN was very fair I thought. Joe was driven out of the race.” According to Axios, veteran 60 Minutes interviewer Scott Pelley has been assigned to talk to Trump, and Bill Whitaker would converse with Harris. The program did a similar show back in 2020 when both Biden and Trump were interviewed before Americans headed to the polls. That broadcast fetched 17.4 million viewers.