‘60 Minutes’ Puts on Trump Enemy After CBS Censored Show

60 Minutes spotlighted a top Trump foe’s criticism of the astonishing strikes in Venezuela two weeks after CBS News leadership censored a damning episode on the administration’s deportation of Venezuelan migrants.

Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly, who serves on the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services committees, said the Trump administration wasn’t thinking ahead when it launched an attack on the capital of Caracas and neighboring areas to extract autocrat Nicolás Maduro, 63, and his wife Cilia Flores, 69.

“I think having Maduro out of the country now in New York being prosecuted for his crimes is a positive thing,” Kelly, 61, told 60 Minutes host Scott Pelley. “The big question is just what comes next and who winds up in charge in Venezuela? They weren’t thinking ahead here.”

Sen. Mark Kelly urged President Donald Trump to clarify his vision for Venezuela. Mark Kelly on 60 Minutes

President Donald Trump stunned the world—and reportedly his own officials—when he announced that the U.S. would “run” Venezuela “until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition.”

“Now they say they’re gonna run the country. What does that actually mean?” Kelly said. “I think this president needs to do a much better job articulating to the American people what is the plan going forward here? And then explain to the American people, what is this really about?”

Kelly said Trump, 79, has yet to make clear whether the capture of Maduro was about regime change, law enforcement, drug smuggling, or extracting oil.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment on Sunday.

The 60 Minutes episode diving into the U.S. strikes on Venezuela came two weeks after CBS News Editor in Chief Bari Weiss stoked a firestorm by abruptly shelving a segment about the deportation of Venezuelan men to the El Salvadoran megaprison known as CECOT.

The episode, titled Inside CECOT, has yet to air. Weiss had insisted that staff interview Trump officials despite the show’s multiple attempts to seek comment from the administration.

Early Saturday morning, the capital of Caracas and neighboring La Guaira, Miranda, and Aragua were rocked by U.S. air strikes targeting Venezuelan military installations that killed at least 40 military personnel and civilians, a senior official told The New York Times. No official death toll has been released.

Trump later announced in a Truth Social post that “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country.” He did not seek authorization from Congress to launch the strikes, enraging Democrats and confusing even his own loyalists on Capitol Hill.

Trump announced the capture of Maduro in a Truth Social post. Truth Social / Donald Trump

Maduro and Flores were seized from a military complex in Caracas. They arrived in New York on Saturday night, and were taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as they await facing federal charges related to cocaine importation and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.

“They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in an X post.

Trump shared this image of Nicolás Maduro in U.S. custody. Truth Social