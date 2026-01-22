The West Wing actor Timothy Busfield was seen in public for the first time since surrendering to authorities last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest. A judge ordered that Busfield be released from jail on his own recognizance on Tuesday after the 68-year-old was charged with child abuse and criminal sexual contact with a minor under 13 years old. Following his release, Busfield was photographed outside his $750/night New Mexico Airbnb dressed in all black while bidding farewell to his wife. Sources told TMZ that the actor was leaving the estate in order to deal with something related to his case, but that he will return later and spend the night with his family. A criminal complaint alleged that Busfield abused two boys, aged 7 and 8, who were working on the set of the Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady, on which Busfield was a director. The actor’s defense team argued in court that the allegations were made by parents outraged that their children were cut from the show. Busfield has maintained his innocence, and has said that he is ready to “confront these lies.”
‘60 Minutes’ Ratings Tank After Finally Airing Spiked Segment
The long-awaited 60 Minutes episode featuring the controversial shelved “Inside CECOT” segment has been a ratings flop. CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss personally had the segment axed hours before it was due to be broadcast in December, over fears it needed more input from the Trump administration. The investigation into the abuse endured by two Venezuelan men when they were deported from the U.S. to notorious megaprison in El Salvador finally aired on Sunday night. It was watched by 4.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen ratings figures and cited by The Guardian, in competition with Sunday Night Football on NBC. 60 Minutes averaged 8.32 million viewers in the 2024-2025 season. CNN media analyst Brian Stelter pointed out on X that CBS went into damage control knowing the ratings would possibly be low. They rebranded Sunday’s show “60 Minutes Presents,” in an attempt to not bring down the season average ratings. “This is a labeling trick all the networks use at various times,” Stelter said. 60 Minutes’ interview with Donald Trump last November was seen by 14 million viewers, their best audience figures since 2021. The “Inside CECOT” segment aired with an introduction from veteran correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi who appeared to reference that heated debate as she introduced it. “Since November, 60 Minutes has made several attempts to interview key Trump administration officials on camera about our story,” she said. “They declined our requests.”
Scandal-ridden actor Steven Seagal, 73, is facing new accusations of sexual misconduct. Model Shanna Moakler alleged that when she was 18, Seagal told her come to his home in Los Angeles for an audition, but when she arrived, he groped her. “That man felt my boobies—my 18-year-old little boobies—that’s disgusting,” Moakler, now 50, said on The Wicked Awesome Podcast. Moakler said Seagal convinced her to take off her top so he could do acupuncture to help her with her back pain. “I was so incredibly uncomfortable, and I was like, ‘Well, when are we going to read for a part in your movie?’” She noted that he gave her a “fake script or something” and that “of course, there was no job.” “It’s so disgusting,” she said. Seagal is no stranger to allegations of misconduct. The actor has been accused of sexual harassment or abuse by numerous women, including Portia de Rossi and Jenny McCarthy, since 1991. The Daily Beast reached out to a representative for Seagal for comment.
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, 61, says a political firestorm that included execution threats from President Donald Trump has pushed him into the national spotlight—and even sparked conversations about a future presidential run. The Democratic senator came under intense GOP scrutiny after a video surfaced showing Kelly and five other Democrats urging members of the military to refuse unlawful orders. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth later announced an investigation into the senator, which Kelly responded to with a lawsuit. Still, the backlash has had an unintended effect: raising his national profile. Kelly told CNN he has gained hundreds of thousands of new social media followers and now receives standing ovations in public, with strangers urging him to run for president. “I still think it needs to be the right person for the moment, and we don’t know what that moment is yet,” Kelly said. Though the national attention has come at a cost. Kelly said his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, has received death threats since the controversy erupted.
The Great British Baking Show judge Prue Leith has announced her departure from the long-running baking competition. In a statement shared Wednesday, Leith said the show, which is called The Great British Bake Off in the U.K., “has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years, I have genuinely loved it,” adding that she will miss working alongside Alison Hammond, Noel Fielding, and current judge Paul Hollywood. The 86-year-old said it felt like the “right time to step back” so she can focus on other passions, including spending “summers enjoying my garden.” Leith joined the show in 2017, replacing Mary Berry, and had previously hinted at stepping away. In a 2024 interview with the Mirror, she said she had considered quitting due to the demanding filming schedule, which limited time with her family. She ultimately stayed after producers adjusted her schedule. Channel 4 and the show’s official social media accounts confirmed her exit, prompting an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and fans. Her replacement has not yet been announced by the network.
Researchers found the oldest signs of cave art lining the rock walls of Indonesia’s island of Sulawesi. The stenciled handprints were drawn onto the cave walls nearly 67,800 years ago, making the discovery almost 15,000 years older than the previous oldest example of human art found in caves. Researchers believe this can provide more insight into early humans’ creativity and help pin down the history of how art advanced. “For us, this discovery is not the end of the story. It is an invitation to keep looking,” Griffith University’s Maxime Aubert, an archaeologist and the author of the study, told the Associated Press. There is still some contention in the published study about which early human was responsible for creating the art. Some researchers believe that Denisovans were responsible for the cave art, a genetically distinct and now-extinct group closely related to humans and Neanderthals. Another theory holds that Homo Sapiens, or modern humans, migrating eastward from Africa, were the creators of the art.
Online gambling hub BetOnline listed odds on potential baby names for the Vice President and SLOTUS’s child after the couple announced Usha’s pregnancy in a Tuesday Instagram post. Bettors can currently get 22/1 odds that J.D. and Usha Vance will name their unborn son “Donald.” The odds that the couple will name their fourth child after President Donald Trump are second to the 20/1 odds that they will name the baby “Charlie,” after slain conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. Bettors can also get 25/1 odds on “Christian,” 30/1 odds on “Pete/Peter,” and 40/1 odds on “Hill/Billy.” The Vice President and Second Lady said the baby is expected in “late July,” but did not mention any plans for the child’s name. Their other children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, are not named after political figures. The pregnancy announcement followed several high-profile stories about the Vance marriage in 2025. JD publicly wished that Usha, a Hindu, would convert to Catholicism, and gave Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, an intimate hug. Usha was seen without her wedding ring in subsequent public appearances.
A Delta flight was delayed for hours after an aircraft returned to the gate when deicing fluid leaked into the cabin and soaked a passenger. The incident involved Delta Air Lines flight 1307, which was preparing to depart LaGuardia Airport for Florida with roughly 90 passengers on board. After the plane visited a deicing pad, the crew requested to head back to the gate. “We had a bunch of deicing fluid leak inside the aircraft and soak a passenger,” the pilot told air traffic control, according to an audio recording. Asked if medical services were needed, the pilot replied, “Yeah, I think maybe a new pair of pants.” Deicing is a standard cold-weather procedure that uses a mixture of warm water and propylene glycol to remove snow and ice from aircraft surfaces. In this case, the liquid made its way through the fuselage and into the cabin near the wings. Delta said the passenger was not injured and that only a small amount of fluid landed on his clothing. The airline described such leaks as “very rare” and said the chemicals are non-hazardous. The aircraft was swapped “out of an abundance of caution,” and the passenger continued traveling with the airline. Flight data shows the jet departed several hours later and arrived without further incident.
Duke University starting quarterback Darian Mensah announced via social media that he would be transferring, prompting the institution to file suit against him for breach of contract. The University said in its case against its own player that he attempted to transfer “as if his obligations to Duke University do not exist.” The star QB had previously announced on Dec. 19 that he would play for the team through the following December, per his $8 million 2-year contract with the school. Mensah has been a star for the Duke team; prior to joining, the last time the Duke won the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game (ACC) was in 1962. The Blue Devils won again, more than 60 years later in 2025, with Mensah leading the roster. Sports journalist Mark Schlabach first reported for ESPN that the University of Miami has made an unofficial offer to Mensah that would pay him more. These disputes are not uncommon, with NBC News calling it a “new abnormal for college football.” A judge denied the University’s request for a temporary restraining order against the transfer. However, the breach-of-contract case against Mensah will still need to be decided in court.
A British Airways flight attendant who dislocated her shoulder and fractured her knee when the plane experienced a “violent drop” due to air turbulence is suing the airline. Laura Lanigan, 56, was in the galley of a Boeing 777 toward the end of a nine-hour flight from London Heathrow to Mumbai, India, when the pilots flew too close to a storm cloud, she alleges. The flight path triggered a “sudden and severe bout of turbulence,” and she was thrown into the air, causing injuries to the tune of £72,500, or about $97,400. According to Lanigan, the pilots should have seen a large, dark storm cloud nearby and either taken steps to stay 20 miles away from it or instructed the crew to wear their seatbelts. The airline’s lawyers have argued a storm cloud wasn’t visible from the plane and didn’t appear on the weather radar. An operating officer on the flight deck had reported only “fluffy white clouds.”