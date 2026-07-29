‘60 Minutes’ Staff Recoil at MAGA-Curious Boss’ ‘Joke’ Hires

Staff at CBS’s flagship investigative show 60 Minutes are deeply unhappy about network boss Bari Weiss’s latest hires for the program.

Chief among the new recruits is right-wing New York Times opinion columnist Ross Douthat, who has no reporting background and little on-camera experience. A memo from newly appointed executive producer Nick Bilton hailed Douthat as “one of the preeminent public intellectuals in America today, a thinker of uncommon rigor and a journalist of deep empathy.”

Status reported Wednesday that colleagues inside the show have positively bristled at that billing. A veteran TV executive texted the outlet that “the idea that Ross can be a ‘60’ correspondent is a joke.”

Douthat, who has little to no reporting background, is joining the storied investigative program. Wikimedia Commons

Religion runs through much of Douthat’s writing. He became a Catholic at 17 while a pupil at Hamden Hall Country Day School in Hamden, Connecticut, where upper-school fees now reach $53,100 a year. Katie Kingsbury, who edits the Times opinion section, told staff he had written about “the Catholic Church he loves and challenges in equal measure.”

Speaking at a Society of Catholic Scientists event in 2025, Douthat said his seventh book, “Believe: Why Everyone Should Be Religious,” does not hinge on “one slam dunk argument that absolutely proves once and forever the existence of God.” He instead laid out three strands of evidence that he said point to a cosmos with intent behind it, one in which mind comes before matter.

Bilton’s memo listed other additions that appear to have gone down about as well as Douthat. Writer Sebastian Junger and ex-VICE correspondent Gianna Toboni arrive as contributors, along with former Sky News host Sir Trevor Phillips as senior global affairs correspondent despite past accusations of Islamophobia. CBS’ own Norah O’Donnell has now been confirmed as a full correspondent.

Industry figures who spoke to Status questioned whether any of the new signings belong on the broadcast. One measured them against Mike Wallace, Diane Sawyer, Ed Bradley and Scott Pelley. “They never would have been considered for the actual ‘60 Minutes’,” the veteran said.

Bilton is spearheading Weiss' overhaul on 60 Minutes. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

A second news veteran told the outlet the appointees lack the on-air records and public followings to shift the show’s fortunes. “These are the most coveted on-air jobs in TV news,” that person said.

Unease predated Douthat’s hire. Staff already doubted whether even experienced correspondents could quickly master the show’s signature long-form segments, according to Status.

The hires are the latest shake-up under Weiss, 42, whom Paramount Skydance chief David Ellison, a Trump ally, installed as CBS News editor-in-chief in October 2025. Weiss arrived with no broadcast grounding of her own. Status reported she had once bragged about not owning a television.

Weiss has instituted at CBS what critics have slammed as a rightward swing and an aversion to anything critical of the Trump administration. Ratings have slid since. CBS Evening News, anchored by Tony Dokoupil since January, is on course for a July average of 3.8 million—the fourth month in a row it has failed to clear 4 million. Only one July this century has been worse for the newscast.

The British broadcaster and former politician Sir Trevor Phillips is also joining as a “60 Minutes” correspondent. Tracey Welch/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sky News

CBS Mornings,fronted by Gayle King, averaged 1.6 million, the weakest month in the show’s history. Another executive told Status the overhaul had driven ratings to record lows, adding, “There is little hope these 60 Minutes changes will do anything but the same.”