Media

’60 Minutes’ Veteran Says Bosses Interfered With Show Trump is Suing

BACK OFF, PLEASE

Longtime correspondent Lesley Stahl also claimed higher ups were “calling into question our judgement.”

Yasmeen Hamadeh
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Lesley Stahl attends the premiere of "Marcel The Shell With Shoes On" at the Whitby Hotel on June 18, 2022 in New York City.
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

One of 60 Minutes’ longest-serving correspondents claimed that CBS’ C-suite was interfering with the show’s independence shortly after executive producer Bill Owens resigned from the newsmagazine Tuesday.

In an interview with Variety, Lesley Stahl, who has worked on 60 Minutes for 35 seasons and more broadly on its network CBS News since 1971, reflected on Owens’ departure from the program and the catalysts he claimed were behind it, specifically an unsolicited encroachment on how he ran the show.

“I have been made aware of interference in our news processes, and calling into question our judgement,” Stahl said. “That is not the way that companies that own news organizations should be acting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ournalist Lesley Stahl speaks onstage during an interview conducted by TYWLS Student Maham Rahman at the 13th Annual (Em)Power Breakfast at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 10, 2019 in New York City.
Stahl claimed she’s “been made aware of interference in our news processes, and calling into question our judgement.” Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Student Leadership Network

Owens became 60 Minutes’ executive producer in February 2019, after working at CBS News for decades. He announced his resignation from the program Tuesday, saying that it had “become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run.”

“To make independent decisions based on what was right for 60 Minutes, right for the audience,” he continued.

Owens “just couldn’t abide the interference,” Stahl told Variety. “We hope that this message reaches our bosses, that we have a reputation to uphold. It’s one of the reasons that CBS News is valuable. It’s what 60 Minutes stands for, and we can’t lose that. We can’t afford to lose that. We have lost our boss because of it. It’s just crushing.”

Bill Owens, Executive Producer of 60 Minutes, CBS News, on Fourth Estate Stage during day two of Collision 2022 at Enercare Centre in Toronto, Canada.
Owens, who served as executive producer on ‘60 Minutes’ since 2019, resigned Tuesday. Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile for Collision via Getty Images

Network CEO Wendy McMahon said in a memo reported by Variety that executives at CBS “are committed to 60 Minutes and to ensuring that the mission and the work remain our priority,” adding that they have “already begun conversations with correspondents and senior leaders, and those will continue in the days and weeks ahead.”

Representatives at CBS did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Owens’ resignation, and Stahl’s comments, come on the heels of a highly publicized legal battle between CBS and President Donald Trump involving an October 2024 interview with his then-presidential opponent Kamala Harris.

Still frames from the 60 MINUTES hour on Sunday Oct. 25, 2020 with the presidential candidates that in Nielsen Fast National ratings drew the most viewers to the CBS News magazine since March 25, 2020. The traditional pre-election edition of 60 MINUTES caused headlines before its broadcast when President Trump broke an agreement with 60 MINUTES and released the video of his interview Thursday on Facebook. Pictured: President Donald Trump during his interview with 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl
Stahl interviewed Trump on ‘60 Minutes’ back in 2020. CBS via Getty Images

At the time, Harris sat down with Face the Nation, another CBS News program, for an interview which aired on Sunday Oct. 6. Trump alleges that when sections of Harris’ interview aired the next day on 60 Minutes, her answer to a question about Israel was edited differently than the broadcast on Sunday to make her look better.

He subsequently filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit, and amended it to $20 billion in February.

CBS and Owens have denied the claim. The network’s parent company, Paramount Global, has sought to settle the case, in part to get federal approval of a media merger with entertainment company Skydance Media.

“I’m hoping that Bill’s sacrifice … is a message that resonates and changes can be made,” Stahl added.

Yasmeen Hamadeh

Yasmeen Hamadeh

Night News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandArmy Suspends Base’s First Female Commander After Trump Photo Rumors
Julia Ornedo
TrumplandWorld Leader Stunned After ‘Donald Duck’ Revokes His Visa
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsJD Vance Ripped for Embarrassing Gaffe During Vatican Visit
Liam Archacki
U.S. NewsTeen Girls Arrested and Deported While Backpacking in Hawaii
Tom Sanders
OpinionWhy Pete Hegseth Is Just the Tip of the Lunacy and Chaos Iceberg
David Rothkopf