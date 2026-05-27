‘60 Minutes’ Veteran Dares MAGA-Curious Boss to Fire Her

Iced out 60 Minutes star correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi has torched CBS News boss Bari Weiss on her way out the door—daring the MAGA-curious editor to fire her.

Alfonsi told The New York Times that she is anxious about the future of the iconic program as long as Weiss leads the network’s news programming.

“For the last 60 years, it’s been the same formula: tell the truth, hold the power accountable, don’t blink,” she told the Times. “And it’s unclear what next season looks like.”

Sharyn Alfonsi had clashed with Bari Weiss over the program’s delayed segment on El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison. Marla Aufmuth/Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Texas Conference for Women

Alfonsi, 53, said the show has already gone downhill since Weiss, 42, entered the fold last fall.

“There’s a feeling that the wall has come down between editorial independence and corporate interests,” she added. “The concern is we’re going to end up with a broadcast that looks like ‘60 Minutes’ but doesn’t have the courage or the character to produce 60 Minutes journalism that actually matters.”

Alfonsi’s contract with CBS expired on Saturday. She said her agent’s calls about a renewal with the network have gone unanswered, and she does not expect to return to 60 Minutes, where she has been a correspondent since 2015.

The journalist, who was behind the controversial CECOT report that Weiss held but eventually aired, said she has no plans of resigning from CBS News. If Weiss wants her gone, she will have to say as such.

“I’m not resigning,” she told the Times. “If they want me gone because I did my job, they’ll have to fire me.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.