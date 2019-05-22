60 Percent of Voters Say Trump Should Not Be Re-Elected: Poll

A new poll finds that the majority of voters surveyed said they think President Trump does not deserve a second term. The survey from the Monmouth University Polling Institute found that 60 percent of respondents said it’s time to have someone new in the White House, and only 37 percent think Trump should be re-elected. Despite the desire to find a replacement for 2020, a majority of voters, 56 percent, still believe Trump should not be impeached. The results show the highest percentage of voters saying they’re eager for change since the polling outfit began asking the question in November. Trump’s approval rating is also at the lowest it has been in the past 12 months, with 40 percent positive and 52 percent negative. His approval rating, however, remains high among Republicans, at 86 percent positive. Trump is expected to officially launch his 2020 re-election campaign in the coming weeks.