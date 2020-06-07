60-Year-Old Australian Surfer Killed by 10-Foot Great White Shark

Read it at CNN
A 60-year-old man from Queensland, Australia, died after being bitten on the left thigh by a 10-foot Great White Shark off the northern coast of New South Wales on Sunday morning. The man was attacked near the beach at around 10 a.m. local time, according to authorities at the scene. Other surfers and boat riders tried to fight off the shark which eventually retreated. The man died from his wounds a short time after being pulled to safety on the beach. The man is the latest victim to be killed by a Great White Shark attack in Australia this year.