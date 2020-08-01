Michigan Man Arrested in Connection With Death of Pro Poker Player Susie Zhao
Michigan authorities have arrested a 60-year-old man in connection with the grisly slaying of professional poker player Susie Zhao, whose charred remains were found in a remote park this month. The White Lake Township Police Department said they took the man into custody on Friday after locating his vehicle but didn’t release his name or any further details. Zhao, 33, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on July 12 by her mother. The next morning, her “badly burned” body was found in a parking lot near the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area, about an hour outside of Detroit. According to PokerNews.com, Zhao was successful on the pro poker scene, garnering several deep runs in the World Series of Poker Main Event and placing 90th in 2012 to earn $73,805. She had recently moved back to Michigan to be with her family.