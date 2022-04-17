CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Jersey Man, 60, Says He Was Trapped in Dumpster for 3 Days
ONE MAN’S TRASH
Read it at NJ.com
Police and firefighters in Clifton, New Jersey, rescued a 60-year-old man from a dumpster Saturday who claimed he had been trapped in the waste bin for about three days. Once the man was extracted, he explained to authorities that he saw a chair in the dumpster that he liked and wanted to salvage. When he fell in while retrieving the treasure, he couldn’t get out, Lt. Robert Bracken said, adding that residents of a nearby apartment complex finally heard the man’s screams and initiated the rescue. The police reported that the duration of his confinement could not be verified but that he was treated for minor injuries.