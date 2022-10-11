60-Year-Old Jailed for Telling Vladimir Putin’s Parents What a Shithead He Is

A 60-year-old Russian woman has been tossed in jail for visiting the gravesite of Vladimir Putin’s parents and leaving a note expressing her desire for him to join them in the earth.

Amazingly, Irina Tsybanyeva is not the first Russian citizen to take her grievances straight to the Russian leader’s eternally resting parents, but she appears to be the first to be snatched up by police as a result.

“What is in the note is not known for certain. But she said that it had a wish [for him] to die,” Maksim Tsybanyev, Irina’s son, told Mediazona.

Tsybanyeva reportedly visited the St. Petersburg cemetery last Thursday to leave the note, and police showed up at her door on Monday.

“She didn’t open the door for a long time, but in the end he [a policeman] promised to pry it open and she opened it. She was taken away yesterday at 3 p.m. to the [police department.] They pissed around for a long time. As a result, by nighttime she called and said there would be a raid,” her son was quoted saying, adding that he went to her house right after but saw neither his mother nor any traces of a police search.

Tsybanyeva was brought to court Tuesday to face charges of desecration of the bodies of the dead and their burial places, committed on the grounds of political, ideological, racial, national or religious hatred or enmity. The charge carries a maximum punishment of five years behind bars.

Less than two weeks before Tsybanyeva’s graveyard visit, several anti-war activists left a similar note for Putin’s parents, Maria and Vladimir.

“Dear parents, Your son is misbehaving! He is skipping history lessons, fighting with classmates, and threatening to blow up the whole school! Do something!”