60-Year-Old Woman Killed by Building Debris in Times Square
NYPD officials said a 60-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning after suffering trauma to the head when a piece of building debris struck her near Times Square. The incident happened at the busy corner of 7th Avenue and West 49th Street, according to an FDNY spokesperson. The piece fell from the 17-story building owned by Himmel + Meringoff, which recently took out facade work permits, according to New York City Department of Building records. The woman, whose name has not been released, was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. “There was a gentleman next to me standing on the side of the road who said he was walking with him and stopped to buy an umbrella,” one witness told CBS2 New York, adding, “He was freaked out because he said it could’ve been me.”