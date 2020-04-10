600 NYPD Cops Go Back to Work After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Hundreds of New York City police officers are returning to work on Friday after contracting the coronavirus that at one time had approximately 20 percent of the 37,000-member force out sick. New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced during a Friday Facebook Live with law enforcement that 600 officers would be back to work, adding that all the officers previously had tested positive for the virus and have recovered. To date, the NYPD has lost 12 uniformed members of the force to the virus, and about 1,935 have been infected, according to CNN. Shea has previously said that despite the impact the virus has had on the city’s law enforcement, the NYPD has not yet decided to implement 12-hour shifts to make up for the lack of personnel. “We have the reserves, we have the contingency plans,” Shea previously said.