‘60s Music Legend Reflects on Rocky Relationship With Co-Star
Art Garfunkel revealed a long-awaited update about the ever-changing status of his iconic folk duo. In an interview with People, the singer-songwriter, 84, shared that he has finally reached a “place of peace” in his longstanding tumultuous relationship with his musical partner, Paul Simon, also 84. “We had a dinner [last year]. It was very lovely. There were tears, there were hugs,” the Queens native said, although he does not “think so much about [Simon] as I think about what’s ahead.” The Grammy-winning duo’s feud began shortly after they met in high school during the ’50s, when Paul, then a teenager, recorded and released two solo singles without consulting Garfunkel, with whom he had just started the band in 1957. As the duo’s main songwriter, Paul’s solo career achievements created a rift between the two, and they paused making music in 1963 and again in 1970, but reunited in 1981 for a legendary Central Park performance that drew over 500,000 attendees. Garfunkel told People it was “the greatest night” of his life. Despite feeling as though he was the disadvantaged half of the duo compared to Simon, who was the main songwriter, Garfunkel “only feels great about” his career, which won the duo seven Grammys, sold over 100 million records, and led to iconic songs such as “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “The Sound of Silence.” Garfunkel, married to Kathryn Luce Garfunkel, with whom he shares sons Art Jr., 35, and Beau, 20, is currently on his solo “What a Wonderful World” tour.