61 People Spend Third Night Snowed In at Remote U.K. Pub with Oasis Tribute Band
ROLL WITH IT
More than 60 people, mostly strangers to one another, didn’t look back in anger as they settled in for a third night stranded at an English pub on Sunday. With drifts of snow as high as three feet blocking the entrance to the Tan Hill Inn—a 17th century inn in a remote area of Northern England—patrons, employees, and members of an Oasis tribute band that performed a set on Friday are still waiting it out. According to The New York Times, the stranded have passed the time by taking pub quizzes, watching movies like Grease and Mamma Mia!, and singing karaoke.
“Lots of Oasis at the moment,” the inn’s general manager, Nicola Townsend, told the Times. The tribute band, named Noasis, is now jokingly being called “Snowasis.” According to the Times, there are hopes of exiting the pub by Monday afternoon, but a downed power line still blocking the road outside may continue to stymie rescue efforts. Despite that, several parents of young children were transported home by off-roaders, Townsend said. The rest of the inn’s denizens have bundled up in front of its fireplaces with mattresses, blankets, and pillows. For the most part, Townsend added, “everyone seems to be really quite happy.”