CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
62 Kansas Counties Reject Vaccine Shipments as People Put Off Getting COVID Shots
MISSING THE POINT
Read it at Associated Press
Nearly 60 percent of the counties in Kansas told the state not to send their weekly shipment of COVID vaccines because not enough people want to be inoculated against the virus that has so far left more than 3.1 million people dead worldwide, the Associated Press reported.
According to official figures cited by the AP, 62 of Kansas’ 105 counties turned down their allocations of shots last week. A spokesperson for Gov. Laura Kelly told the news service that many Kansans have decided to put off getting vaccinated after seeing a steady drop in new infections, hospitalizations and deaths throughout the state. State officials are now planning a publicity campaign to try and convince the vaccine-hesitant to get their shots.