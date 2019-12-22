63-Vehicle ‘Chain-Reaction Wreck’ in Virginia Results in Injuries, Highway Shutdown
A pileup involving more than 60 cars on a major Virginia interstate Sunday morning shut down traffic for hours in both directions and injured dozens of people, some critically, according to state police. Virginia State Police issued a warning for fog and ice along a bridge when the pileup began on Interstate 64 in York County near Williamsburg. Police described it as a “chain-reaction wreck,” in which cars were smashed together with shattered windows and crumpled car hoods. Thirty-five people were transported for treatment of injuries, Sergeant Michelle Anaya said in a statement, adding that there were no immediate reports of deaths. Ivan Levy, who was involved in the wreck, told The Associated Press that he switched on his hazard lights and slowed down when he noticed the fog. “Next thing I know,” Levy said, “I see cars just start piling up on top of each other.”