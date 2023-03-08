CHEAT SHEET
64-Year-Old Woman Collapses and Dies While Hiking in Big Bend National Park
In the middle of the afternoon on Monday a call came in to Big Bend National Park’s communications center reporting a 64-year-old woman had passed out on a trail and wasn’t responding. According to a release, park rangers and a Border Patrol agent immediately responded and a Border Patrol helicopter was brought in to transport the woman to the hospital, but all attempts to revive the woman failed. Big Bend National Park runs along the Texas-Mexico border. The woman passed out while hiking the Hot Springs Canyon Trail, a three mile route through the desert that makes it very risky to hike in the afternoon, when there is little shade and no water.