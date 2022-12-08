65-Year Mystery Solved as Philly Cops Finally Identify Murdered ‘Boy in the Box’

It took more than six decades, but cops in Philadelphia have finally identified the infamous “Boy in the Box”—the city’s longest unsolved homicide victim.

The boy was identified as 4-year-old Joseph Augustus Zarelli, police said in a Thursday press conference.

Zarelli’s body was found in a cardboard box on the side of a Philadelphia road on Feb. 25, 1957. Detectives probed for decades to identify the boy and his killer to no avail, but were able to positively ID the child this week after genealogists uncovered the name of his father and found his birth certificate.

The mystery surrounding Zarelli’s death received national attention in the 50s as details emerged about his slaying. The boy was clean and had been freshly groomed, but was badly beaten. Cops guessed he was between 3 to 7 years old.

Portraits of the then-unknown child, his face riddled with scars and his eyes swollen shut, appeared in newspapers around the county. The child was also malnourished with scratches and bruises all over his body, including distinct scars on his heel, chin, and groin, cops said at the time.

Zarelli became known as the “Boy in the Box” and “America's Unknown Child.” Detectives are said to have knocked on the door of nearly every home in Philadelphia in 1957, but nobody knew to whom the child belonged.

The investigation into who killed Zarelli is ongoing, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Thursday. Cops said they “have their suspicions” on who killed the boy, but they don’t have evidence to say with certainty.

“This is still an active homicide investigation and we still need the public’s help in filling in this child’s story,” Outlaw said.

Cops said they would not release the names of the boy’s parents, but said Zarelli’s family have been contacted.