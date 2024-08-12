The Italians are understandably touchy about their great historical sites being disrespected by tourists and some foreign visitors have had to pay a heavy price.

But not Madonna, apparently.

The Material Girl appears to have got the use of Pompeii, the Roman town destroyed when the volcano Vesuvius erupted in 79AD, for her 66th birthday party on Friday for a comparative steal.

According to The Times of London, a U.S. events company has booked the 2,200-year-old Teatro Grande amphitheater at Pompeii for €30,000, close to $30,000.

As many as 500 guests are likely to attend, among them, reportedly, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.

Carmine Lo Sapio, the mayor of Pompeii, sounds like he’s a fan. “We are ready to welcome the singer,” he said, and Madonna’s Italian fan club is reported to be preparing for the Queen of pop’s arrival.

But cultural and environmental groups in Italy are not so sure.

The Times quotes Michele Campisi, general secretary of the Italia Nostra heritage association, as saying: “Why does Madonna need to go to Pompeii? Is there not a more beautiful beach she could use? €30,000 is absurd. It’s like giving Pompeii away.”

He said Pompeii has four million visitors a year and doesn’t need any publicity from Madonna.

And cultural activist Rosanna Carrieri, president of the Mi Riconosci, worried about the trend of using historic sites as a “scenic backdrop” for events.

But none of this is likely to worry Madonna too much. She may well argue that her 66th birthday is a cultural event in itself.