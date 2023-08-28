67-Year-Old Man Allegedly Tries to Rob Florida Bank for Rent Money
SAD
On Friday, the FBI arrested Michael Noojin, for allegedly trying to rob a Bank of America in Hollywood, Florida. The 67-year-old’s motive was heartbreaking, according to the criminal complaint unsealed Monday. “Noojin explained his motive for conducting the bank robbery was that he was in desperate need for rent money,” the complaint said. “It was the last chance for him to obtain $650.00 before he would be homeless.” Despite his alleged efforts, Noojin came out of the robbery attempt empty handed. “I have a gun, put all the money in the bag,” he told a teller on Thursday after entering the bank with a brown plastic shopping bag, according to the complaint. But the teller didn’t see the gun that Noojin allegedly claimed to have, so she apparently locked the money drawers, closed the station, and walked away from the counter with the other two tellers, leaving the would-be robber with zilch.