7 COVID-19 Deaths and More Than 175 Cases Traced Back to Indoor Wedding in Maine
IN SICKNESS
At least seven deaths and more than 175 cases of COVID-19 across Maine have been traced back to a 65-person wedding reception held indoors in August, according to the Associated Press. Six of the seven deaths occurred at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center in Madison, and the seventh death happened at a hospital in Millinocket, the same city as the wedding. An employee of York County Jail, where an outbreak has sickened dozens, also attended. None of those who died went to the wedding themselves. The Maine Center for Disease Control is also investigating the pastor who officiated the ceremony, Todd Bell, who in the aftermath of the celebration saw the virus infect 10 people in his congregation at Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford. Bell said in a statement that “a number” of church members attended the wedding but said Calvary would continue to hold services.