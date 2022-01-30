CHEAT SHEET
    7 in Critical Condition After Carbon Monoxide Poisoning at Ohio Hotel

    Seven people, including a 2-year-old girl, are in critical condition following suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a Hampton Inn in Marysville, Ohio. The Columbus Dispatch reports that emergency workers received a call about an unconscious toddler in the pool area around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, followed by more calls about others with symptoms. Nine people were rushed to the hospital, and only two of them were in stable condition. Officials were still investigating the cause of the incident.

