7 People Dead After Another Mass Shooting in California: Report

At least seven people are dead after yet another mass shooting—this one in Half Moon Bay, California, a small town just south of San Francisco.

Four of the victims were found at a mushroom farm off Highway 92, while two more people were killed at a trucking company nearby, cops said. A third victim at trucking company was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police said the suspect, identified as 67-year-old Zhao Chunli, apparently turned himself in to authorities there without incident. A weapon was found in his vehicle.

ABC 7 caught the arrest on camera, which showed a man in a white baseball hat who was taken away by officers in handcuffs.

Police quickly noted that any threat to the public was over.

“There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time,” the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office office wrote in a tweet minutes later.

Half Moon Bay city councilwoman Debbie Ruddock said the victims were all Chinese farmworkers—though a motive for the shooting remains unknown.

“At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting," California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted shortly after. “This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.